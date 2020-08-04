Hellebuyck will get the start for Tuesday's showdown against the Flames, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck did just enough to help his team escape with a 3-2 victory in Game 2 to even the series up, stopping 28 shots en route to the victory. The netminder will have to been extremely sharp in the pivotal Game 3, especially considering forwards Without Mark Scheifele (leg) and Patrik Laine (undisclosed) won't draw into the lineup for the second straight contest.