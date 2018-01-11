Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Voted into first All-Star game
Hellebuyck was selected for the 2018 NHL All-Star game, the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck and the team's leading point-getter Blake Wheeler (14 goals, 38 assists) will represent Winnipeg for the NHL's 63rd All-Star Game in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 28. Needless to say, the 24-year-old goalie is thrilled with his being named to the star-laden roster. "It's awesome. It's a big accomplishment in my life," said Hellebuyck. "(My confidence) is high. It's exactly where it was last year, but now I can really trust it." The Michigan native has recorded a 23-4-6 record, 2.36 GAA and .923 save percentage this campaign and he deserves a ton of credit for vaulting the Jets to the top of the Central Division standings through 44 games.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 31 shots in Sunday's win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will take to crease Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields three goals to lowly Sabres•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes overtime loss Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...