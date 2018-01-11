Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Voted into first All-Star game

Hellebuyck was selected for the 2018 NHL All-Star game, the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck and the team's leading point-getter Blake Wheeler (14 goals, 38 assists) will represent Winnipeg for the NHL's 63rd All-Star Game in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 28. Needless to say, the 24-year-old goalie is thrilled with his being named to the star-laden roster. "It's awesome. It's a big accomplishment in my life," said Hellebuyck. "(My confidence) is high. It's exactly where it was last year, but now I can really trust it." The Michigan native has recorded a 23-4-6 record, 2.36 GAA and .923 save percentage this campaign and he deserves a ton of credit for vaulting the Jets to the top of the Central Division standings through 44 games.