Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Hellebuyck has won five games in a row, allowing a total of 10 goals in that span. The Kraken kept it close throughout, but the Jets' offense was just good enough. Hellebuyck improved to 37-19-4 with a 2.39 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Jets haven't announced their plans, but they are locked into second place in the Central Division, so Laurent Brossoit may get the nod versus the Canucks on Thursday if head coach Rick Bowness thinks Hellebuyck would benefit from some rest.