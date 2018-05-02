Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Pots pair in Game 3 win
Byfuglien stuffed the stat sheet with two goals, a power-play helper, four shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 win over the Predators.
Byfuglien continues to shine on home ice, with seven points in four home games this postseason compared to just three points in four road contests. What's most impressive about his performance in this one is that all of his scoring came before Winnipeg's pair of empty-netters in the final minute. With Thursday's Game 4 once again being played at Bell MTS Place, expect another strong performance from Big Buff.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...