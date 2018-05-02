Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Pots pair in Game 3 win

Byfuglien stuffed the stat sheet with two goals, a power-play helper, four shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 win over the Predators.

Byfuglien continues to shine on home ice, with seven points in four home games this postseason compared to just three points in four road contests. What's most impressive about his performance in this one is that all of his scoring came before Winnipeg's pair of empty-netters in the final minute. With Thursday's Game 4 once again being played at Bell MTS Place, expect another strong performance from Big Buff.