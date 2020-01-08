Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Could start skating soon

Byfuglien (suspension) could test out his ankle, which had surgery in October, on the ice soon, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Byfuglien is still suspended by the team, but this is the next step before a possible return. While nothing's set in stone, it seems Byfuglien could return at some point this season, and he'd be a welcomed addition to the Jets' underwhelming blue line.