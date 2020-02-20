Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Team exploring trade options

The Jets are doing their due diligence on the trade front before reaching a mutual contract termination with Byfuglien (suspension), Frank Seravalli of TSN reports.

Byfuglien remains suspended by the Jets for not reporting to begin the year, and it's believed he hasn't skated since September after undergoing ankle surgery. The 34-year-old defenseman could be an appealing deadline addition for a contender, as he brings playoff experience, including the Stanley Cup run with the Blackhawks in 2010, at minimal risk. If he is moved and decides to report, his prorated cap hit would be just $1.84 million, but if he doesn't report, the receiving team would simply suspend him again and absorb no cap hit. However, interested teams likely want assurances that he would, indeed, report before giving up picks or prospects for the brawny blueliner. If the Jets don't find a willing trade partner, expect the team to follow through with contract termination.