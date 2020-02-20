Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Team exploring trade options
The Jets are doing their due diligence on the trade front before reaching a mutual contract termination with Byfuglien (suspension), Frank Seravalli of TSN reports.
Byfuglien remains suspended by the Jets for not reporting to begin the year, and it's believed he hasn't skated since September after undergoing ankle surgery. The 34-year-old defenseman could be an appealing deadline addition for a contender, as he brings playoff experience, including the Stanley Cup run with the Blackhawks in 2010, at minimal risk. If he is moved and decides to report, his prorated cap hit would be just $1.84 million, but if he doesn't report, the receiving team would simply suspend him again and absorb no cap hit. However, interested teams likely want assurances that he would, indeed, report before giving up picks or prospects for the brawny blueliner. If the Jets don't find a willing trade partner, expect the team to follow through with contract termination.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Winnipeg stint coming to end•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Could start skating soon•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Suspended by Jets•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Reportedly contemplating retirement•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Granted leave of absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.