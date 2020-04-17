Dustin Byfuglien: Contract terminated
Byfuglien and the Jets have reached an agreement to terminate that remainder of the defenseman's contract.
Byfuglien and Winnipeg were mired in a grievance due to the player's refusal to report to training camp this fall, and subsequent ankle surgery without team approval. The Minnesota native was suspended by the team and hasn't appeared in an NHL game since April 20, 2019. While Byfuglien could look to sign with another club this offseason, he has reportedly been considering retirement as well.
