Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Suspended by Jets
Byfuglien (personal) has been suspended by Winnipeg for failing to report to camp, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The Jets elected to suspend Byfuglien so they could get cap relief in the event he doesn't return before the team's first regular-season game. The bruising blueliner is currently away from the team and is considering retirement. If Byfuglien's absence extends into the regular season, his cap hit will be removed from Winnipeg's books for as long as he remains away. The 34-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal.
