Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Undergoes ankle surgery
Byfuglien (suspension) recently underwent ankle surgery for a high-ankle sprain suffered late in the 2018-19 campaign, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Byfuglien remains suspended after he failed to report for training camp. There's still a cloud around his status with the team and in the league this season and beyond, but the veteran's procedure at least provides some hope that he may be making an effort toward a return.
