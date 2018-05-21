Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Registers six shots in Game 5
Byfuglien fired a half dozen shots on goal in Sunday's Game 5 defeat to Vegas.
Byfuglien has never been hesitant to put pucks on the net, as he recorded 19 shots during the Western Conference finals. Unfortunately, the defenseman only found the back of the net once, for a 5.3 shooting percentage. The Minnesota native let the team in ice time at 24:20 per game, which included 3:04 spent with the man advantage. Not surprising given his minutes, the 32-year-old also led the blue line in goals (eight), assists (37) and power-play points (22). Locked in for another three seasons at $7.6 million, Byfuglien will continue to be the centerpiece of the Jets' defense at both ends of the ice.
