DeMelo recorded an assist and blocked five shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

DeMelo set up the first of Nikolaj Ehlers' goals in the game. This was DeMelo's fourth helper over the last three contests -- he'd gone seven games without a point before his recent turnaround. The 30-year-old blueliner remains a more defensive presence on the Jets' top pairing. He's at 19 points, 53 shots on net, 111 hits, 96 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating through 55 appearances.