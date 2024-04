DeMelo recorded an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

DeMelo remains warm -- he has a goal and eight helpers over his last 12 contests. That's solid work for a defenseman that typically is best known for his shutdown play in his own zone. The 30-year-old has a career-high 28 points with 141 hits, 121 blocked shots, 78 shots on net and a plus-39 rating through 75 outings in a top-four role for the Jets this season.