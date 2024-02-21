DeMelo logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

DeMelo set up Kyle Connor's tally early in the second period before adding a second assist on a Sean Monahan deflection in the third. It's just the second multi-point effort of the year for DeMelo, who now has three assists in his last three contests following a seven-game scoreless streak. While he's been a sturdy presence defensively on Winnipeg's top pairing, the 30-year-old DeMelo isn't likely to offer consistent offensive production. He has one goal and 18 points with a plus-28 rating through 54 games this season.