DeMelo scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Nashville.

DeMelo extended Winnipeg's lead to 3-1 in the first period, beating Juuse Saros with a wrister from the slot. The 30-year-old blueliner has points in five of his last six games and 10 (two goals, eight assists) in his previous 13 contests. Overall, DeMelo's up to a career-high 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) through 78 games this season.