DeMelo produced a goal and an assist while adding three hits, two PIM, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

The 30-year-old blueliner snapped a 63-game goal drought with his tally early in the third period, as DeMelo's only other goal this season came in Winnipeg's second game Oct. 14. Despite the inconsistent offensive contributions he's having a strong all-around campaign, reaching triple-digit hits (127) and blocked shots (109) for the third straight season while posting a career-high plus-32 rating that puts him fourth in the NHL.