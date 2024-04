DeMelo notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

The point was DeMelo's first in three playoff outings. The defenseman has added three shots on net, 15 hits and two blocked shots while playing in his usual top-four role. He had a career-high 31 points in 82 regular-season outings, but offense is usually a secondary component of his game.