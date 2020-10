DeMelo agreed to terms on a four-year, $12 million contract with Winnipeg on Wednesday.

DeMelo was brought in by the Jets at the trade deadline to bolster their blue line for a postseason run. In 14 appearances for Winnipeg, including the playoffs, the Ontario native garnered zero points, 16 shots and 20 hits while averaging 21:12 of ice time. DeMelo's offensive upside is likely in the 20-25 point range, but he'll certainly help stabilize the Jets defensively.