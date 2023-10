Samberg was scoreless in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Rangers.

Samberg didn't get onto the scoresheet, but he was able to take two shots while also recording a pair of blocked shots in his 14:57 of ice time. The 24-year-old defenseman has just a single assist and plus-4 rating in eight games since opening the season with an assist in Calgary on Oct. 11. The third-pairing defenseman's fantasy ceiling is remains significantly limited.