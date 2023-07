Samberg signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Jets on Wednesday.

Samberg emerged as a solid third-pairing defenseman last season, racking up eight points, a plus-10 rating, 91 hits and 93 blocked shots in 63 games. The 24-year-old is now locked in at a reasonable cap hit to fill a similar role for the next two seasons. He'll be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights at the end of this contract.