Samberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Samberg snapped a six-game point drought with his helper on a Nate Schmidt go-ahead goal in the third period. The helper was Samberg's fourth since the start of December. The 24-year-old blueliner has held down a steady role on the third pairing over Logan Stanley and Declan Chisholm. Samberg is at a career-high nine points (all assists) with 41 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 38 appearances.