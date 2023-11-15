Samberg recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Samberg snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper. He's been in a third-pairing role for most of the season, and with the Jets dressing seven defensemen Tuesday, he saw just 13:33 of ice time. Samberg is up to three helpers, 20 blocked shots, 29 PIM, seven hits, 12 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 15 appearances. He might top his career high of eight points from last year, but he's far from reliable enough to help in fantasy.