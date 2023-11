Samberg notched two assists, three blocked shots, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Samberg helped out on goals by Nino Niederreiter and Adam Lowry in this contest. Prior to Friday, Samberg had gone three games without a point. He's up to five helpers, 18 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 19 appearances. He continues to see a third-pairing role, holding off Logan Stanley for playing time.