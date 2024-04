Samberg produced an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

Samberg has two helpers over his last three contests, and he has four assists over 17 appearances since the start of March. He's also been scratched four times in that span while seeing mostly third-pairing minutes when in the lineup. The 25-year-old has 18 points, 76 shots on net, 105 blocked shots, 59 hits and a plus-15 rating over 75 appearances this season.