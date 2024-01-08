Watch Now:

Samberg notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Samberg has picked up helpers in each of the last two games, giving him 10 assists on the season. The 24-year-old continues to hold down a third-pairing role, though he's managed decent offense while staying solid in his own zone. The blueliner has a plus-14 rating with 60 blocked shots, 41 shots on goal, 33 PIM and 20 hits through 39 appearances, so he could have some value in fantasy formats that reward defensive work.

More News