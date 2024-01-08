Samberg notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Samberg has picked up helpers in each of the last two games, giving him 10 assists on the season. The 24-year-old continues to hold down a third-pairing role, though he's managed decent offense while staying solid in his own zone. The blueliner has a plus-14 rating with 60 blocked shots, 41 shots on goal, 33 PIM and 20 hits through 39 appearances, so he could have some value in fantasy formats that reward defensive work.