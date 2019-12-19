Comrie was snatached off waivers by the Jets from the Red Wings on Thursday.

Comrie was originally selected by Winnipeg with the 59th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and appeared in five games for the club. The Jets lost Comrie to the Coyotes before the start of the season when they tried to move him to the minors and now jumped at the opportunity to bring the netminder back into the fold.