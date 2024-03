Comrie allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Predators on Thursday.

Comrie surrendered a pair of goals in the first period and two more Filip Forsberg tallies in the third as he took the loss in his first appearance since Feb. 15. The 28-year-old Comrie has been used sparingly behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen -- Thursday's start was just his second in Buffalo's last 27 games. Comrie falls to 1-7-0 with an ugly .864 save percentage and 3.91 GAA this season.