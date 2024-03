Comrie will protect the road goal versus the Predators on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Comrie will play for the first time since Feb. 15, when he gave up three goals on 29 shots against the Panthers. It's been the Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen show ever since, leaving Comrie as a little-used backup. This game is the second half of a back-to-back on the road for the Sabres. The Predators saw their eight-game winning streak snapped a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.