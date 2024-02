Comrie is dealing with an illness and won't be in the lineup versus Anaheim on Monday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Comrie has played in just one of the Sabres' last 18 contests, so he was unlikely to get the starting nod Monday regardless. With Comrie under the weather, veteran Dustin Tokarski was recalled from AHL Rochester to serve as the No. 2 option behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Monday.