Comrie stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's fourth goal getting scored into an empty net.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) was a late scratch, and the discombobulated Sabres didn't give Comrie much help as he took over between the pipes. It was his first NHL start since Dec. 5, and the 28-year-old netminder has a 3.87 GAA and .869 save percentage in eight outings for Buffalo this season, but if Luukkonen ends up missing more time Comrie could find himself in the No. 1 role -- the team elected to bypass Devon Levi for Dustin Tokarski when it summoned a backup from AHL Rochester on Thursday.