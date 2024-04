Comrie will defend the road net Monday versus the Lightning, per Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.

Comrie's first appearance since March 7 will come in Buffalo's season finale. In nine NHL appearances this campaign, he has posted a 1-7-0 record with a 3.91 GAA and an .864 save percentage. Tampa Bay sits fifth in the league this season with 3.50 goals per contest.