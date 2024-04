Comrie stopped 31 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Comrie was solid in his first appearance since March 7, holding the Lightning to a pair of goals en route to his second win of the season, his first since Oct. 21. Overall, the 28-year-old Comrie will finish the year 2-7-0 with an .874 save percentage and 3.69 GAA.