Vilardi scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Nashville.

Vilardi got the Jets on the board 6:51 into the first period, beating Juuse Saros with a nifty between-the-legs shot on the power play to tie the game 1-1. The 24-year-old Vilardi now has four goals in five games since returning from a month-long stint on IR. Overall, he's up to 20 goals and 34 points through 43 games this season while skating in a top-line role.