Vilardi recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Vilardi picked up four helpers, nine shots on net, four hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating over five playoff contests. The 24-year-old had 36 points in just 47 regular-season outings, frequently featuring in a top-six role for the Jets. He is under contract for 2024-25 and should return to a similar assignment, which could put him in line for a breakout year before he reaches restricted free agency.