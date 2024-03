Vilardi (enlarged spleen) will be back in the lineup Saturday versus Ottawa, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

It has been a tough four weeks for Vilardi, who will return to the top line, alongside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. Vilardi missed 15 games and the Jets struggled, going 7-7-1. Vilardi has 16 goals and 30 points in just 38 games this season, including six goals and 11 points on the power play.