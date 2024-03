Per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site, Vilardi has been diagnosed with an enlarged spleen, the Jets announced Friday.

Vilardi will miss his eighth straight game Friday when the Jets host Anaheim. He is being treated, but he will miss the upcoming five-game road trip that begins in Columbus on Saturday. Vilardi has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 contests this season. There is no timetable for his return.