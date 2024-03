Vilardi (upper body) will miss Tuesday's contest at home against Seattle, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Vilardi will miss his third consecutive game but will travel with the team ahead of a two-game road trip. The 24-year-old has put together a nice season, recording 16 goals and 14 assists in only 38 games played. If he can manage to stay healthy, he will be a big piece for the Jets heading into the playoffs.