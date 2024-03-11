Vilardi (upper body) has yet to resume skating but is expected to get back on the ice soon, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Monday.

At best, Vilardi might be skating ahead of Friday's clash with Anaheim but his return to action for that contest seems questionable for the time being. Due to his upper-body injury, the 24-year-old center has already been out of the lineup for the club's last five contests. With the addition of Tyler Toffoli at the trade deadline, Vilardi could be in danger of losing his top-six role even once cleared to play.