Vilardi (upper body) will miss Friday's game against Anaheim, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Vilardi hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 29. He has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 appearances in 2023-24. Vilardi will probably play in a top-six capacity once he returns, though the Jets' acquisition of Tyler Toffoli last Friday might complicate that.