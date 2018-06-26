Jets' J.C. Lipon: Given qualifying offer
Lipon picked up a qualifying offer from Winnipeg on Monday.
Despite recording 30-plus points in each of the previous two seasons, Lipon hasn't suited up for the Jets since the 2015-16 campaign, in which he logged nine games and picked up one point. The winger is still looking for his first NHL goal, but may struggle to find his was into coach Paul Maurice's lineup this upcoming year.
