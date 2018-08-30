Jets' J.C. Lipon: Signs one-year deal
Lipon has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets worth $650,000 at the NHL level, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Lipon remains on the same contract he has played with the Jets each of the last two seasons. He hasn't dressed for an NHL game since 2015-16, but he posted 38 points -- 17 goals and 21 assists -- over 68 games with AHL Manitoba last season and will remain an organizational depth option.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...