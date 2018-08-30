Jets' J.C. Lipon: Signs one-year deal

Lipon has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets worth $650,000 at the NHL level, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Lipon remains on the same contract he has played with the Jets each of the last two seasons. He hasn't dressed for an NHL game since 2015-16, but he posted 38 points -- 17 goals and 21 assists -- over 68 games with AHL Manitoba last season and will remain an organizational depth option.