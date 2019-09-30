Jets' J.C. Lipon: Headed for minors

Lipon was waived for the purpose of reassignment by the Jets on Monday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Lipon hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2015-16 campaign and will have to wait longer to get another shot. Perhaps if Kyle Connor or Patrik Laine remained unsigned, the 26-year-old Lipon would have had a shot at a roster spot, but instead the winger will start the year in the minors, where he figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming season.