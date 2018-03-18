Roslovic won't suit up against the Stars on Sunday, Ted Wyman of The Winnipeg Sun reports.

Despite notching a goal and an assist in Thursday's game against Chiago, Roslovic won't be called upon since Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry (both upper body) will return to Sunday's game. Roslovic has been a solid bottom-six contributor in his rookie season, recording 14 points while averaging 12:21 of ice time through 29 games, so don't expect his absence to become the norm.