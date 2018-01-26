Jets' Jack Roslovic: Records first NHL goal
Roslovic scored his first career NHL goal against the Ducks on Thursday.
It took Roslovic eight games this season to put the puck into the back of the net. Unsurprisingly, the winger's tally game in his first game on the Jets' top line with Patrik Laine and Blake Wheeler. As long as the youngster continues to get a chance with Winnipeg's big guns, he should provide sneaky fantasy value as relatively unknown player.
