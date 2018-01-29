Play

Jets' Jacob Trouba: Out for extended period of time

Trouba suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's 4-3 shootout defeat to Anaheim, and could be out for as long as 6-to-8 weeks, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Trouba suffered the injury late in the overtime frame, but it's unclear what play caused the ailment for the 23-year-old. More information is expected to be released during Monday's practice session, which will likely give a more concrete time frame for his recovery. This is a huge blow for Trouba as he was developing into a workhorse in Winnipeg, averaging 22:09 of ice time in 2017-18 while pitching in 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 50 contests, and Tyler Myers should take his spot on the first defensive pairing.

