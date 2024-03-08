Trouba (lower body) is expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports Friday.
Trouba has three goals, 22 points, 52 PIM, 165 hits and 170 blocks in 60 outings in 2023-24. Chad Ruhwedel might play regularly while Trouba is unavailable due to his lower-body injury.
More News
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Dishes helper in Wednesday's win•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Eligible to return Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Handed two-game suspension•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Will have disciplinary hearing•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Shows grit in narrow win•