Trouba (lower body) is expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports Friday.

Trouba has three goals, 22 points, 52 PIM, 165 hits and 170 blocks in 60 outings in 2023-24. Chad Ruhwedel might play regularly while Trouba is unavailable due to his lower-body injury.