Trouba recorded an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and five blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4.

Trouba has a helper in each of the last two contests after going 11 games without a point following his return from a lower-body injury at the end of March. The defenseman added 17 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over four playoff outings. Trouba should continue to serve in a shutdown role for the Rangers heading into the second round. He had 22 points, 191 hits and 183 blocked shots over 69 regular-season appearances.