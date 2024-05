Trouba scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to Carolina in Game 5.

Trouba opened the scoring in the second period by firing a wrist shot past Carolina's Frederik Andersen but that was it for New York's offensive output in the tilt. It was Trouba's first goal of the postseason. The 30-year-old defenseman also had two shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in 18:38 of ice time. Trouba has four points (one goal) and a plus-1 rating in nine outings during the postseason.