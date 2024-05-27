Trouba logged two assists, nine blocked shots, six PIM and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Trouba helped out on both of Alexis Lafreniere's goals in the contest. After those scoring contributions, Trouba committed the Rangers' last three penalties, but the Panthers couldn't make him pay for those mistakes. The veteran defenseman earned his first multi-point effort of the postseason and now has one goal, six helpers, 12 shots on net, 49 hits, 63 blocks, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 13 playoff outings.