Trouba (lower body) will be back in the lineup Saturday versus the Coyotes, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Trouba, who will return from an 11-game absence, will probably be back alongside K'Andre Miller in Saturday's contest. The 30-year-old Trouba has compiled three goals, 22 points, 114 shots on net, 170 blocked shots and 164 hits in 60 games this season.