Trouba (lower body) remains a question mark heading into Saturday's matchup with Arizona. Coach Peter Laviolette told reporters, "We're still working through some things with him," Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Trouba has been out of action for the Rangers' last 11 contests due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was stuck in a 23-game goal drought during which he registered six assists, 51 shots and 65 hits. With Erik Gustafsson (upper body) unavailable, Zac Jones will likely remain in the lineup if Trouba can't play.